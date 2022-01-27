Ontario is expected to tweak some reopening rules later today to allow moviegoers to eat popcorn and other snacks in theatres next week.

Premier Doug Ford announced last week that with public health indicators starting to show signs of improvement, some COVID-19 restrictions will be eased starting Monday.

Indoor social gathering limits are set to increase from five to 10, and restaurants will be able to reopen their dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity.

Theatres will also be able to reopen, and “spectator areas” such as arenas and concert venues will be able to welcome back up to 500 guests, with smaller venues limited to half capacity.

Initially, guests at movie theatres weren’t going to be allowed to consume food or beverages until the next phase of restrictions easing, currently set for Feb. 21.

Now a government source says that when regulations are filed later today, they will allow people to eat and drink in theatres when they reopen on Monday

