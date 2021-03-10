 Skip to main content
Ontario commits $255-million to addressing COVID-19 outbreaks in homeless shelters

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A worker and a paramedic stand outside Toronto's Maxwell Meighen homeless shelter on Feb. 24, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it will give municipalities and Indigenous communities $255 million to address an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in homeless shelters across the province.

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark is expected to make the announcement at a news conference later this morning.

The government says communities can use the funding to acquire motel and hotel spaces to support physical distancing, hire more shelter staff, and buy more personal protective equipment.

The funds can also be used to purchase cleaning supplies and be added to rent and utility banks to keep people from becoming homeless.

Toronto will receive $94.5 million of the funding to prevent outbreaks in its shelters.

Of the 20,000 people who used Toronto’s homeless shelter system last year, 711 contracted the disease – and six died of the virus.

One recent outbreak linked to the COVID-19 variant has ripped through the Maxwell Meighen Centre in downtown Toronto, infecting dozens of people.

Clark said in a statement that with the increase in shelter outbreaks, the province needed to take action.

“This investment will provide our municipal service managers with the financial ability to take any means necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19 in shelter spaces,” he said.

Clark said at the outset of the pandemic, the province asked all shelters to develop outbreak management plans and complete infection, prevention and control education.

The province has asked shelter managers to ensure those plans are updated now that variants of concern are on the rise in Ontario, he said.

In late February, Ontario added homeless people to the list of those who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1 of its plan.

Shelter-system residents were to start receiving their initial vaccine doses last week, the city said at the time.

Ontario’s Ministry of Health had previously stated that homeless residents would not be eligible for a vaccine until the inoculation drive entered its second phase.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault defended his decision not to exempt homeless people from the province's curfew Thursday. Provincial opposition parties, the mayor of Montreal and the federal Indigenous services minister called for the exemption after a man was found dead in a portable toilet on Sunday. The Canadian Press

