Ontario has confirmed the first two known cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Canada.

The two cases are in Ottawa and linked to recent travel from Nigeria, according to a statement on Sunday from Health Minister Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management, and the patients are in isolation, the statement said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada on Sunday said genomic monitoring, as well as border surveillance, identified the cases. The agency said that early data suggest that the Omicron variant may be more transmissible, but evidence is limited at this time.

“There is ongoing international data gathering to determine the impact of this variant on severity of illness and on vaccine effectiveness,” it said.

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement the development demonstrates “that our monitoring system is working.”

“As the monitoring and testing continues with provinces and territories, it is expected that other cases of this variant will be found in Canada,” Mr. Duclos said.

“I know that this new variant may seem concerning, but I want to remind Canadians that vaccination, in combination with public health and individual protective measures, is working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our communities.”

On Friday, the federal government added multiple restrictions on travel from countries in southern Africa, banning all foreign nationals who travelled there in the past 14 days and requiring anyone who has done so and is already in Canada to immediately go into quarantine.

The World Health Organization designated the new coronavirus variant, first detected in the region, a variant of concern. The WHO has named it Omicron.

The countries affected by the travel ban are South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

Ontario has also expanded eligibility for COVID-19 PCR testing at all testing sites to individuals who have returned from, or travelled to, those countries.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also called on Ottawa to mandate point-of-arrival testing for all travellers, irrespective of where they originated.

