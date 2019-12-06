 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario considering ban on flavoured vaping products, health minister says

Shawn Jeffords
Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Flavoured e-cigarettes are displayed on a local store on November 26, 2019 in New York City. The Ontario government is considering banning flavoured vaping products.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The Ontario government’s concern for young residents is prompting it to entertain the idea of banning flavoured vaping products, the province’s health minister said Thursday as another Canadian province finalized its own prohibition on the popular items.

Christine Elliott said Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government is concerned about the spike in youth vaping and is looking at a variety of measures to address it.

“We do know there is more to be done so we are taking a look at the flavoured vapes,” she said. “We are looking at the nicotine content in vapes. We are looking at where vaping products should be sold … we will be taking more steps, absolutely.”

Story continues below advertisement

The minister’s statement came the same day Nova Scotia’s health minister announced that province will be the first to ban sales of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices starting April 1, 2020.

Randy Delorey said the move is aimed at promoting a smoke-free culture in a province where vaping rates have been growing, especially among young people.

Elliott said her advice to young people is to not start vaping, adding that some of the products — featuring enticing flavours such as cotton candy and peach juice— appear to be targeted to a young audience.

“We don’t know the long-term health effects of them,” she said of the products. “We are studying them now, but it’s not a benign substance. It’s not peach juice. You need to be very concerned about using these products.”

Vaping proponents say it is a safer alternative to smoking and can help people quit that habit.

Ontario said last month it would ban the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations, a measure that will come into effect next month.

The province’s previous Liberal government was set to implement similar measures that would have kicked in last July, but the Progressive Conservatives paused those regulations shortly after taking office.

Story continues below advertisement

Health authorities in Canada have begun to closely monitor reports of respiratory illnesses potentially linked to vaping. In the United States, health officials have reported 1,604 cases of vaping-related illnesses, including 34 deaths.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. issued an updated statement regarding the outbreak of lung illness linked to vaping.

It said it has identified vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern” among people with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injuries.

The CDC said Vitamin E acetate is used as an additive and thickening agent in THC-containing vaping products.

Elliott issued a ministerial order to public hospitals to report vaping-related cases of severe pulmonary disease earlier this fall.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said Thursday that Ontario should follow Nova Scotia’s lead and ban flavoured vaping products.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the number of teens vaping now that’s becoming a huge issue and we need to stop that,” he said.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies