Canada Ontario coroner’s office to hold inquest into death of Sammy Yatim

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s coroner’s office says it will hold an inquest into the death of a teenager shot by a police officer on an empty streetcar six years ago.

Sammy Yatim died in July 2013 after being shot by Const. James Forcillo in Toronto.

Forcillo was acquitted of second-degree murder but convicted of attempted murder in the 18-year-old’s death, and sentenced to six years in prison.

The conviction related to a second volley of bullets Forcillo fired after Yatim, who was holding a small knife, was down and dying.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear Forcillo’s appeal of his conviction and sentence.

The coroner’s office says the inquest will examine the circumstances surroundings Yatim’s death and make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

