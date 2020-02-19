 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario court approves Cineworld’s takeover deal with Cineplex

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cineworld PLC moved a step closer to owning Cineplex Inc. after the takeover deal received approval from the Ontario Superior Court on Feb. 18, 2020.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Cineplex Inc. says the takeover deal it signed with Cineworld PLC has received approval from the Ontario Superior Court.

The approval brings U.K.-based Cineworld one step closer to owning Cineplex and its 165 Canadian theatres and 1,695 film screens.

The transaction is still subject to meeting closing conditions and needs approval under the Investment Canada Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Cineplex says the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020, at which time Cineplex will delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange and join the London Stock Exchange.

Cineplex announced in mid-December that Cineworld had offered $2.8 billion or $34 per share in cash for the Toronto-based cinema giant.

The deal landed the approval of both companies’ shareholders in February.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies