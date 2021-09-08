Ontario court finds province broke law on lack of public consultations

An Ontario court has found the provincial government broke the law by failing to adhere to the Environmental Bill of Rights.

Several environmental groups brought forth applications for judicial reviews over the province’s alleged failure to consult with the public before enacting the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Act.

Late last year, the province opened up consultations to the public months after the passage of Bill 197 last summer.

The Superior Court of Justice says the minister of municipal affairs acted “unreasonably and unlawfully” by consulting with the public months after it enacted changes.

The province did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three-judge panel granted the judicial review in part, but dismissed numerous other challenges the environmental groups raised about other ministries.

