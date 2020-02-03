Ontario Court of Appeal overrules sexual-assault conviction over misuse of testimony

A sexual-assault complainant’s previous statements about an alleged incident should not be used later in court to show that her testimony is true, Ontario’s highest court said on Monday in throwing out a conviction against a man involving his former partner.

The woman required life-saving surgery the night of the alleged attack, and her surgeon testified she told him she had “forced intercourse.”

The appeal revolved around what are known as prior consistent statements: anything told earlier to a friend, family member, doctor or police that is consistent with accounts given in court.

The principle that a statement doesn’t become true because it’s repeated applies throughout criminal law. But for the second time in less than a week, the Ontario Court of Appeal threw out a conviction in a case of sexual assault over a lower-court judge’s misuse of a prior statement.

“The overwhelming danger is that a trier of fact [a judge or jury] may improperly use the mere repetition of a statement as a badge of testimonial trustworthiness,” Justice Gary Trotter of the Ontario Court of Appeal wrote in a 3-0 ruling released on Monday.

The complainant and the accused, who was identified only as D.K., told different stories in court about what happened on Nov. 16, 2013. The 47-year-old complainant said she had thrown out D.K., then 56, because he cheated on her and was using crack cocaine. She said he returned and demanded sex in a threatening fashion. She complied, she said, out of fear. He said they had dinner, shared crack cocaine and watched movies before engaging in consensual sex.

An ambulance brought the woman to hospital that evening after she said she felt something “burst” inside her. She had a three-centimetre tear near her cervix and lost 40 per cent of her blood. She did not disclose to police what happened until three years later.

D.K. said the charge was a “recent fabrication” from a woman who was applying for compensation for her injuries from a provincial agency for crime victims. His defence lawyer said the court could use the prior consistent statement only to rebut the recent-fabrication argument.

Provincial Court Justice William Wolski ruled in 2018 that the woman’s statement to the doctor “greatly assists the court in assessing her credibility and reliability.” The appeal court said Justice Wolski failed to properly explain how it was of assistance.

Elizabeth Sheehy, a professor who specializes in the law of sexual assault at the University of Ottawa, said the ruling put “technical rules of evidence” ahead of women’s right to be protected from sexual assault.

“In the context of a legal system that fails overwhelmingly at holding men to account for sexual violence, when women’s credibility is attacked for minor inconsistencies, when women’s prior sexual histories and counselling records are used to paint them as liars or unreliable witnesses to their own victimization, and where women in a relationship are seen as in a state of perpetual consent, a woman’s prior consistent statements may be a rare source of support for her beleaguered testimony,” Prof. Sheehy said in an e-mail.

D.K.'s lawyer, Paul Calarco, said in an interview that courts have warned of the dangers of prior consistent statements generally. “As the courts have said, ‘a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie, and the truth told once is still the truth.’”

D.K. has already served his three-year sentence. The appeal court ordered a new trial. The Attorney-General’s Ministry declined to comment on whether it would go ahead.

Last week, the appeal court ordered a new trial for a man convicted of sexually abusing his stepdaughter over several years. The court said a lower-court judge relied on the complainant’s prior consistent statements to a childhood friend, and years later a boyfriend, to prove the truth of the abuse claims.