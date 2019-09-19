Ontario Court of Appeal sides with Doug Ford on cut to Toronto council

Ontario’s highest court has ruled in a split decision that Ontario Premier Doug Ford did not violate the Constitution when he moved to cut the number of Toronto city councillors in half with an election campaign already under way.

The Ontario Court of Appeal’s decision overturns an initial lower court ruling that Mr. Ford’s move to reduce the size of Toronto’s city council from a planned 47-ward system to 25 last year violated the free-expression provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

In a 3-2 ruling issued Thursday, the appeal court panel acknowledged the cut to council “disrupted” the campaign. But it dismissed the idea that it violated the Charter, siding with arguments made by lawyers for Ontario’s Attorney General that the Constitution gives the province complete power over cities, which are creatures of provincial legislation.

Story continues below advertisement

The appeal court ruling notes it was uncontested that the province was free to alter Toronto’s ward boundaries as it saw fit even the day right after an election, though doing so would seemingly also render all that election’s free expression moot. The Charter’s free-expression provision, Section 2(b), does not guarantee to preserve the impact of that free expression, the court ruled.

“Expression is one thing. Its impact is another,” the ruling reads. “Section 2(b) does not guarantee that expression will retain its value.”

The court was not asked to overturn the fall election, only to issue a ruling on whether the provincial government’s changes violated the Constitution. It did not award legal costs to either side.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice James MacPherson argues that the collapsing of the wards mid-election “interfered in an unwarranted fashion” with the free expression of those running for council, calling Mr. Ford’s move a “substantial attack on the centrepiece of democracy in an established order of Canadian government.”

Governments must respect the Charter once they have set up a process to run a municipal election, he argues: “Free expression in this context would be meaningless if the terms of the election, as embodied in the legal framework, could be upended mid-stream. The instability and risk of meddling this would create is irreconcilable with genuine democratic deliberation.”

The city said its lawyers are reviewing the decision, and would report to council next month. Council voted in January to take the case all the way to the Supreme Court if it lost at the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Jenessa Crognali, a spokeswoman for Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey, said the government welcomed the ruling: “We are pleased that the Court of Appeal for Ontario allowed Ontario’s appeal in this matter. The Court accepted Ontario’s position that the Better Local Government Act, 2018 (“Bill 5”) did not infringe the Charter s. 2(b) freedom of expression rights of either municipal voters or candidates.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The surprise cut to council, just weeks after Mr. Ford took office, threw Toronto’s politics into turmoil and prompted former city planner Jennifer Keesmaat to mount a last-minute and ultimately unsuccessful challenge to Mayor John Tory, whom she charged had done too little to stand up to Mr. Ford. Mr. Tory also opposed the council cut.

Mr. Ford, who threatened to invoke the Constitution’s rarely used notwithstanding clause to get his way, had pledged the reductions would save Toronto $25-million over four years, a relatively small number in comparison to the city’s $13.5-billion annual operating budget.

But councillors have since hired more staff to deal with wards that almost doubled in size and now contain an average of 110,000 people, which city officials have said erases any significant savings.

Last fall, the appeal court sided with the Ontario government and granted its request to put the lower-court ruling on hold pending a final decision – allowing the Oct. 22 election to go ahead with Toronto’s pared-down council chamber.

The appeal court said at the time that the city’s winning arguments in the lower court that the sudden cutting of council violated the Constitution were unlikely to succeed after a full appeal. The Ontario Court of Appeal heard full arguments on the case in June.

Last September, Justice Edward Belobaba of the Ontario Superior Court sided with the city and candidates for council who launched challenges of Mr Ford’s move. Justice Belobaba ruled that redrawing the city’s ward map with an election under way violated the free speech rights of both candidates and voters.

Story continues below advertisement

The candidates have since settled their cases against the province, leaving the city alone in court on the constitutional issue.

Councillor Joe Cressy said the ruling was not a surprise, given the legal relationship between the city and the province. But he argued that the rules governing that relationship are an anachronism that don’t reflect how populous and economically important cities such as Toronto have become.

“The city of Toronto, like all major cities in this country, continues to operate under a 20th century model, and it’s a model that does not fundamentally respect or understand the role and importance of cities,” he said.

Mr. Cressy called for Toronto to work toward a deal with Ottawa that would devolve more powers to the city.

“It’s time for Toronto, working with the federal government, to establish its own federal charter, a charter that gives us greater autonomy,” he said. “We continue to operate under the whim of a provincial government tune can change any day, and that’s not a model for economic success nor liveability.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.