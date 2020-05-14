Ontario court quashes Ford government’s decision to cancel wind farm project

An Ontario court has quashed the provincial government’s decision to cancel a wind farm in eastern Ontario.

In a ruling released Wednesday, an Ontario Superior Court panel of judges says the province’s decision to scrap the Nation Rise project did not meet the proper requirements.

The company behind the project near Cornwall, Ont., EDP Renewables, says it plans to restart construction on the 100-megawatt wind farm.

The firm says the delay in construction has resulted in “unnecessary expenditures” at a time when businesses need focus on reducing restart costs.

Late last year, Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the project’s approval, citing the risk to three bat species.

Yurek’s office says it is disappointed with the outcome of the case and is reviewing the decision.

