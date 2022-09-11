An Ontario court is set to hear arguments tomorrow in a lawsuit launched by seven youth activists, who allege the provincial government has set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets dangerously low.

They argue the target – reducing emissions 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 – violates the sections of the charter on life and security of the person, as well as discriminating based on age.

They say young people will bear a disproportionate burden of climate change.

The previous government had set a target of reducing emissions 37 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030.

The Ontario government is asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing against “judicial control over environmental and climate policy.”

Provincial lawyers say Ontario doesn’t dispute human-caused climate change and its risks to people’s health, but the youth would have to prove that the province’s new target would cause or contribute to those harms.

Government lawyers say the youth haven’t proved that, noting that Ontario contributes less than one per cent of global emissions.