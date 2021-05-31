 Skip to main content
Ontario court to wait until 2022 to sentence Toronto’s van attack killer

TORONTO
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Police near a damaged van in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

The man who deliberately killed 10 people by driving a van down a Toronto sidewalk will be sentenced in 2022.

A judge found Alek Minassian, of Richmond Hill, Ont., guilty of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder earlier this year.

Justice Anne Molloy says the court is waiting on a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada about serving murder sentences consecutively before proceeding.

In 2011, Stephen Harper’s Conservative government introduce a provision to allow periods of parole ineligibility for multiple murders to be stacked on top of each other.

The Quebec Court of Appeal overturned the 40-year period of parole ineligibility for Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder after killing six people at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

The Crown appealed to the Supreme Court after the appeal court found the consecutive sentencing provision to be unconstitutional.

