Ontario is reporting 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 173 in intensive care.

The province reported 904 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 168 in ICUs on Saturday.

The province is also reporting 11 new deaths from the virus, plus four added in revisions from the previous day.

Ontario recorded 3,481 new infections Sunday, though access to testing is limited.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests daily cases are around 100,000 to 120,000.

The test positivity rate is 17.6 per cent today.

