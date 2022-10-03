A teacher walks in the hall of a public school in Scarborough, Ont., on Monday, September 14, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s education support staff have given their union a mandate to take strike action if negotiations with the province break off.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, or OSBCU, said on Monday that her members have sent a message to the government that “education cuts are not acceptable” and “it’s time for a meaningful wage increase.”

Support staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike. About 45,400 votes were cast, and 43,800 voted to take strike action.

The union represents 55,000 support staff that includes education assistants, early childhood educators and caretakers.

No strike is planned at this time, and generally if talks breakdown, the union would likely first engage in a work-to-rule job action.

OSBCU will return to the bargaining table on Thursday.

All education union contracts expired at the end of August, and it was expected to be a difficult round of bargaining. Prior to the pandemic, all four of the main education unions had been engaged in job action - ranging from work-to-rule to one-day strikes - as tensions with the government rose. They reached agreements with the province just as the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020 resulted in school closings.

The support staff union asked the province for annual raises of about $3.25 an hour, which amounts to roughly 11.7 per cent annually. Among its request, the union has also asked for an early childhood educator in every kindergarten classroom.

Under the current model, if a kindergarten class has fewer than 16 students, there is no requirement to have an early childhood educator in the room.

The government’s offer includes a 2-per-cent increase each year over a four-year contract for those earning less than $40,000 a year, and a 1.25-per-cent wage for other support staff.

At a press conference at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ms. Walton said support staff are among the lowest paid education workers. They often work multiple jobs and face food and housing insecurity.

“I want to be crystal clear: We do not want to strike,” she said, adding that education support staff want a fair contract.

In a statement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he was disappointed with the results of the strike vote. “CUPE is charging ahead with a strike while demanding nearly 50 per cent in increased compensation after two difficult years of pandemic disruptions for students,” he said.