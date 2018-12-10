Ontario deficit to rise to $12.3-billion this year: watchdog

Ontario’s financial watchdog says the province’s deficit will rise to $12.3 billion this fiscal year, half a billion more than he predicted before the spring election.
Financial Accountability Officer Peter Weltman says policy decisions such as cancelling the cap-and-trade program and reversing several tax increases, combined with a weaker economic forecast, contributed to the change.
In his fall economic and budget outlook, Weltman says that without further policy changes, the deficit is expected to exceed $16 billion by 2022-23.
He says that while the government’s fall economic statement did not include a budget forecast beyond this year, balancing the books in one mandate would require “significant changes” to policy that could have wide-ranging impacts on Ontario households and businesses.
The FAO’s spring report, issued just weeks before the provincial election, said the province’s deficit would jump to $11.8 billion in 2018 as a result of higher spending in the budget presented by the then-governing Liberals, as well as weak revenue gains.
The Liberals had projected a deficit of $6.7 billion, a figure that was also called into question by Ontario’s auditor general.
The Tories have since accepted the auditor general’s accounting but said a commission of inquiry and financial review convened to examine government spending found the province’s deficit will grow to $15 billion this year.
They said this fall that various savings measures had brought that number down to $14.5 billion.
The FAO says its projections do not include any election promises that the government has yet to act on or announce.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.