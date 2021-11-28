Passengers arrive at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Oct. 15, 2021.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario has detected Canada’s first two known cases of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant of concern.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says both cases were found in the Ottawa area in people who had recently returned from Nigeria.

She says Ottawa Public Health is conducting “case and contact management” and the patients are self-isolating.

The federal government recently banned visitors from seven countries in southern Africa.

Nigeria is not among them.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.