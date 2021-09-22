 Skip to main content
Ontario doctor charged in death of hospital patient has case adjourned to November

L’ORIGNAL, Ont.
The Canadian Press
The Hawkesbury General Hospital, in Hawkesbury, Ont., on March 26.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The case of an eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder has been adjourned for six weeks.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital earlier this year.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to the hospital on March 25, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police have also said they are investigating the doctor in connection with several other deaths at the hospital.

His lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.

Nadler received bail in early July.

His case is next up in court in L’Orignal, Ont., on Nov. 3.

