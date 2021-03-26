 Skip to main content
Ontario doctor charged with murder as police investigate hospital deaths

The Canadian Press
A doctor in eastern Ontario has been charged with one count of first-degree murder as provincial police investigate multiple suspicious deaths at the hospital where he works, The Canadian Press has learned.

Dr. Brian Nadler, who works at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital, appeared in court on Friday.

His lawyer, Alan Brass, says Nadler maintains his innocence and will mount a strong defence.

Provincial police say they took one person into custody after being called to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital on Thursday evening.

They say they’re investigating multiple suspicious deaths linked to the hospital, though they didn’t give an exact number.

Police say there’s no current risk to the public or patient safety.

They say routine hospital operations won’t be affected by the probe.

A hospital spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario registry shows Nadler is a specialist in internal medicine.

