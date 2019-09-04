Ontario Domestic Violence Death Review Committee won’t review murders of eight gay men by serial killer Bruce McArthur: chief coroner

Open this photo in gallery Ontario chief coroner Dirk Huyer seen here in Toronto on April 27, 2018, said that the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee, which is run out of his office, will not be looking into the deaths of Bruce McArthur’s victims because the cases do not fall under the committee’s definition of domestic violence. Galit Rodan/The Canadian Press

A provincial panel set up to study and prevent domestic violence will not review the murders of eight gay men by serial killer Bruce McArthur, Ontario’s chief coroner says, reigniting a debate about what exactly constitutes intimate partner violence.

Dirk Huyer said in an interview Tuesday that the Domestic Violence Death Review Committee, which is run out of his office, will not be looking into the deaths of Mr. McArthur’s victims because the cases do not fall under the committee’s definition of domestic violence: “all homicides that involve the death of a person, and/or his or her child(ren) committed by the person’s partner or ex-partner from an intimate relationship.”

“The majority of cases we review,” Dr. Huyer said, “[involve] a pattern of ongoing violence between a couple who are in an intimate relationship, that is ongoing, and have had multiple systems that have been involved.”

But it’s a definition that some believe is too narrow.

“I think the question about what counts as a domestic homicide, or an intimate relationship, is a really important question that comes to the forefront in this case," says Kate Rossiter, an adjunct professor in the school of criminology at Simon Fraser University, and a research and project manager for the Ending Violence Association of BC. "Does a single sexual encounter, or a very brief romantic relationship … count as ‘domestic?’ ”

In a coming book about domestic homicides, Dr. Rossiter has a chapter on cases within the LGBTQ community. She notes that “the term ‘domestic violence’ does not fit well for many LGBTQ2S+ individuals [because it] is strongly associated with heterosexual relationships and is rooted in assumptions of gendered roles.”

Court evidence, judicial documents and interviews show that Mr. McArthur – a Toronto man who pleaded guilty in February to the first-degree murder of eight men between 2010 and 2017 – communicated with many of his victims through gay dating sites or apps for sex. In at least some cases, he had previous sexual relations with men whom he later assaulted or killed.

Court affidavits and interviews also detail how men who met Mr. McArthur for sex told police he had turned violent during their encounters.

In her book chapter, Dr. Rossiter points out that our understanding of domestic violence within LGBTQ communities “is still in its infancy.” Violence and homicide rates are underrecorded for many reasons.

“Official data sources may fail to identify the sexual orientation and/or gender identity of victims and perpetrators or may inaccurately report on the nature of their relationship, such that the incident is never ‘counted’ as a case of LGBTQ2S+ domestic homicide,” she writes.

One reason for this is that family and friends of victims might not even know of the relationship.

All but one of Mr. McArthur’s eight murder victims were marginalized, vulnerable men. Six were refugees or immigrants. They had limited financial means. They didn’t have family support, or their relatives were newcomers with a poor grasp of English. Four had drinking or drug problems. Three had not come out as gay.

Another reason is that the primary classification of a case – for example, as a serial-killer case or hate crime – could obscure other underlying factors.

Nicki Ward, an LGBTQ community advocate in Toronto, recognizes the coroner’s challenge in establishing a definition of a domestic relationship.

“I don’t know how you categorize somebody who is a casual dater, that you see on a semi-regular basis. It happens all over the place. Friends with benefits – this is not just an LGBTQ thing,” she said. “I’m sympathetic to the challenges that are faced around this, but it will require, I think, some 21st-century thinking to find some 21st-century solutions.”

It’s a debate that led to amendments to the Criminal Code. Under Bill C-75, which was passed earlier this year, the words “spouse” and “common-law partner” were replaced with the more inclusive “intimate partner.” The definition was also broadened to include past partners – a change that researchers praised as a long-overdue acknowledgment of dating violence. The Criminal Code did not define “dating.”

According to Statistics Canada, between 2005 and 2011, more than half of all domestic-violence court cases involved violence between dating partners. Spousal violence accounted for 46 per cent. The violence in almost one quarter of cases occurred after a breakup.

Dr. Huyer said he is open to discussions around the definition of domestic violence – and believes a standardized definition would be beneficial.

“Absolutely, a definition that is consistent – whether it’s this definition or a different one, I don’t have an answer to that right now – that is consistent nationally and across jurisdictions or sectors … and is informed by experts and current knowledge, absolutely I think that’s a very valuable thing to do.”

The coroner said another consideration was the review by former Ontario Court of Appeal judge Gloria Epstein, commissioned by the Toronto Police Services Board into their handling of missing-persons cases – including some of Mr. McArthur’s victims, which he believes will be thorough.

“There’s no question there’s learning to occur from [this case],” Dr. Huyer said. “But is a Domestic Violence Death Review Committee the avenue to do that learning?”