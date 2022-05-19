It’s day sixteen of the Ontario election and leaders the NDP and the Greens have tested positive for COVID-19. Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford and Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca have both tested negative today.

Meanwhile, advance voting locations open today in Ontario. Voting day is officially set for June 2 but people can start casting ballots early as of today.

The advance voting period will run until May 28, with venues open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to be in the Niagara Region with expected stops in Niagara-on-the-Lake and St. Catharines.

Robyn Urback: Ontarians don’t fear Doug Ford the way they did in 2018. Did he change, or did we?

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Andrea Horwath says she tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test this morning.

Horwath says in a statement that she will have to make some adjustments, but will “continue to connect with people however I can.”

She was scheduled to visit northern Ontario today with a jobs announcement in Sault Ste. Marie before a planned afternoon visit with Indigenous leaders in Thunder Bay, but she will not be there as planned after testing positive for COVID-19 and will campaign virtually instead.

Horwath will miss a campaign tour with scheduled stops in several cities in northern Ontario in the coming days as the province’s current public health rules require that people isolate for five days after COVID-19 symptoms first appear or after a positive test result, whichever comes first.

Horwath will now campaign remotely from a hotel in Ottawa.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in Mississauga for an announcement on affordability, followed by a town hall and will meet with small business owners. In the afternoon, he will meet with small business owners. Later, he will be in Ottawa to for a meet and greet with supporters.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Mike Schreiner has no scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Schreiner will makes an announcement on protecting water and building a livable future for Ontarians this morning.

Want to hear more about the Ontario election from our journalists? Subscribe to Vote of Confidence, a twice-weekly newsletter dedicated to the key issues in this campaign, landing in your inbox starting May 17 until election day on June 2.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.