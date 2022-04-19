Doug Ford, Leader of the Progressive Conservative party, Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Liberal Party and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will face off in Ontario's provincial election on June 2, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontarians will head to the polls on June 2 in a provincial election that pits incumbent Premier Doug Ford and his Progressive Conservative party against the Official Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath and her New Democrats. The Liberal Party, which shrunk to seven seats in the legislature in 2018, will fight for a comeback under leader Steven Del Duca. Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will look to expand his party’s seat count – he is the first and only Green MPP to be elected in the province.

Ahead of the vote, The Globe and Mail wants to hear from our Ontario readers to help inform our election coverage. What issues matter most to you when making your vote? What areas would you like to see The Globe expand our coverage? What is the one question you would ask a candidate if they knocked on your front door?

