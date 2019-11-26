Ontario elementary, high school teachers start work-to-rule campaigns

Open this photo in gallery Education Minister Stephen Lecce, seen here on Oct. 28, 2019, said the government has been reasonable in contract talks, scaling back increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Teachers in Ontario’s public elementary and high schools won’t be performing some administrative work starting today as part of work-to-rule campaigns.

They say months of contract talks with the government have produced little progress.

The tasks the teachers will stop performing include putting comments on report cards, attending certain meetings and participating in standardized testing.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation president Harvey Bischof says nothing will affect the quality of the students’ learning environment.

The union has talks scheduled with the province on Wednesday and Thursday, and Bischof says escalating the strike after that point is possible.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has been reasonable in contract talks, scaling back increases to class sizes and mandatory e-learning requirements.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.