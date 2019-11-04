Ontario elementary teachers take step toward legal strike position

Teachers in Ontario’s public elementary schools are moving toward a legal strike position.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the government met with a conciliator today amid tense contract talks.

The union says it is now requesting what is known as a no-board report, which can take a few days to be issued.

Seventeen days after that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position.

Union president Sam Hammond says in the meantime, the parties are set to meet again next week, and he hopes the government will get serious.

ETFO members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action last week.

