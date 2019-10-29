 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario Energy Minister accuses ‘Liberal staffers’ of removing anti-carbon tax stickers

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford says “Liberal staffers” are peeling off the government-mandated anti-carbon tax stickers that are on display on gas pumps.

Rickford pointed to a Facebook post from the chief of staff for a federal Liberal MP, who boasted about ripping off 100 of what he called “propaganda” stickers.

The staffer says in the post that he was pushing back against what he calls Premier Doug Ford’s “grotesque reign of incompetence.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Rickford says he thinks Liberals are embarrassed about the cost of the carbon tax.

Ford has previously said the stickers were peeling off because they used the wrong adhesive, joking that his family label business should have produced the decals.

But Rickford now says there’s no evidence that the stickers aren’t sticking, and the only way they come off is because people are removing them.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Ontario's energy minister says the government's anti-carbon tax stickers will stay up on gas pumps across the province in spite of the results of last week's federal election. Greg Rickford says the decals - which were required to be posted by law before the federal vote - will stay up because people still need the information they provide. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter