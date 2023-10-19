Teachers in Ontario’s English Catholic system have voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says Catholic teachers are united in solidarity, and “prepared to do whatever is necessary to reach an agreement.”

The union and other teachers’ unions have been bargaining with the government for more than a year in the hopes of landing a deal, but OECTA says progress has been slow.

President Rene Jansen in de Wal says a strike vote was necessary in order to see movement at the bargaining table.

Negotiations are set to continue this month.

Public elementary teachers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike, though there are no plans yet for job action.