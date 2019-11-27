 Skip to main content

Ontario Environment Minister says Hamilton failed its residents by not reporting sewage spill

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press
Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek says the City of Hamilton failed its residents by keeping word of a massive sewage spill secret.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Environment Minister says the City of Hamilton failed its residents by keeping word of a massive sewage spill secret.

Jeff Yurek’s comments come days after the Hamilton Spectator newspaper reported the city knew about the 24-billion litre sewage spill for more than a year.

City officials confirmed the report last week, but said the details of the spill into Chedoke Creek and Cootes Paradise waterways were a “confidential matter.”

They said that is standard practice when it comes to an issue that could result in litigation.

Yurek says the province is moving ahead on a “Made in Ontario” initiative that would include real-time reporting of sewage spills in the province.

The City of Hamilton has said the leak started in 2014 due to a partially opened gate and continued for four years until it was detected in July 2018.

Related topics

Report an error
