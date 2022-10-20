Fewer than half of Ontario’s Grade 6 students met the provincial standard in math, according to the latest standardized test results that highlights how pandemic-related disruptions affected learning.

Results released Thursday from Ontario’s Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) showed that 47 per cent of students met the provincial standard in the last academic year. In 2018-19, the last time the test was taken, half of Grade 6 students met the provincial benchmark.

In Grade 3, 59 per cent of students met the provincial standard in math, down a percentage point from three years prior.

The provincial standard is equivalent to a B grade.

The EQAO suggested that the comparison between the years should only be used as “reference points” because students were tested online, and the province introduced a new math curriculum.

However, some observers noted that the Ontario government kept schools closed to in-person learning more than any other jurisdiction in the country, which was likely a key factor in the decline in scores.

“Evidence strongly suggests longer closures lead to more severe and unequal learning impacts. This government chose to keep schools closed much longer than anywhere else in Canada, which likely contributed to reduced learning and well-being,” said Kelly Gallagher-Mackay, a researcher and associate professor at Wilfrid Laurier University.

The EQAO results also showed fewer students in Grade 9 – 52 per cent – met the provincial standard in math. For the 2018-19 school year, the EQAO combined the scores of students in both the hands-on applied stream and the academic track that sets them on the path for post-secondary education. In that school year, 75 per cent of students met the provincial standard.

Fewer Grade 3 students met the provincial standard in reading and writing. In reading, 73 per cent met the standard in the 2021-22 school year, down from 77 per cent in 2018-19. And in writing, 65 per cent met the provincial standard, down from 72 per cent three years prior.

In Grade 6, literacy results were fairly consistent over the same time period.

More than 600,000 students across the province wrote the tests.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to speak at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

More to come.