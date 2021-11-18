A test for COVID-19 is administered at Embassy Grand Convention Centre in Brampton, Ont., is this file photo from May, 2021.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario unveiled the details of its winter COVID-10 tests strategy on Thursday, pledging to expand testing to people with symptoms at up to 1,300 pharmacies across the province and distribute 11 million rapid tests to schoolchildren for use over the holidays to monitor spread of the virus.

Infectious disease experts have criticized the idea of expanding testing to symptomatic people to pharmacies, saying it would pose a risk to other customer at drugstores when it surfaced earlier this week.

Only 211 pharmacies now offer testing, but they are limited to people without symptoms who are not considered close contacts of known cases. The plan says up to 600 pharmacies would be offering testing under the new rules starting on Thursday.

The province’s plan says pharmacies will have to adhere to strict infection control measures similar to those in place at existing hospital assessment centres, such as requiring appointments, a dedicated space for testing, masking and physical distancing requirements, cleaning and “optimizing” ventilation.

Pharmacies will also be able to distribute take-home test kits, which must then be returned and sent to a lab. Some locations, starting in Northern Ontario, will also offer rapid in-store molecular testing, with results available in 15-30 minutes. The province says getting test sample to and from labs has been more difficult in the North.

Take-home sample-collection kits, already available in some schools, will be made available at schools across the province as of mid-November. And in mid-December, the province will send out 11 million receive take-home rapid antigen test kits -- five tests for each student -- for use over the winter holidays in order to monitor the spread of the virus when students are outside school.

The plan also calls for the use of special mobile testing teams, which will be sent to high-transmission areas over the holiday period in places where people gather, such as malls. Mobile vaccination clinics will be part of the package as well.

The government is also announcing other new measures for schools, including allowing high-schools to jettison their modified schedules and return to regular prepandemic timetables in February. Assemblies for elementary schools must be virtual only in January, and students must be kept to their classroom cohorts for lunches and breaks indoors where distancing cannot be maintained.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.