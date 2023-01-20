Ontario is expanding a grant that sees the province pay for tuition for students who enrol in some health-care programs.

The province’s Learn and Stay grant will now cover tuition and other costs for paramedic and medical laboratory technologist programs in return for individuals working in the region where they studied for two years.

The province launched the initiative last year for nursing programs.

Premier Doug Ford says it will help 2,500 post-secondary students.

Nursing programs in northern, eastern and southwestern Ontario are eligible, as are paramedic programs in northern Ontario.

Medical laboratory technologist programs in northern and southwestern Ontario are also eligible.