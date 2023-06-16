Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark speaks in Ontario Legislature in Toronto on May 18.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is conferring so-called strong mayor powers – which critics have decried as undemocratic – upon 26 more cities in the name of building more housing.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said the new powers for the large and fast-growing municipalities will ensure they can deliver on provincially assigned housing commitments as the Progressive Conservative government works toward a goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

“While we’re making progress, there still is much more work for us to do,” he said Friday at a news conference.

“It’s a joint effort that takes all levels of government including our municipal partners. Today’s announcement is about empowering municipal leaders to give them the tools to get the job done.”

Projections in Ontario’s spring budget for housing starts showed the target of 1.5 million homes slipping further out of reach with each passing year. Nearly 100,000 homes were built in the province in 2022, but the forecast shows the number of housing starts in the next few years struggling to crack 80,000 annually, projections that were even lower than in last year’s budget.

The strong mayor powers include allowing mayors to propose housing-related bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, as well as override council approval of bylaws, such as a zoning bylaw, that would stymie the creation of more homes.

Strong mayors also have responsibility for preparing and tabling their city’s budget, instead of council, and hiring and firing department heads.

The heads of the 26 cities, including Mississauga – where Mayor Bonnie Crombie recently announced she’s running to become leader of the Ontario Liberal Party – as well as Waterloo, Niagara Falls and Windsor, are set to get the new powers as of July 1.

Some mayors, such as in Barrie and Brampton, expressed thanks for the announcement.

“Premier (Doug) Ford has extensive experience at the municipal level and has seen first hand how the municipal powers for the mayor were inconsistent with implementing the agenda they were elected on,” Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said in a statement.

“I am grateful the premier has made it easier to implement our respective agendas.”

However, some other mayors said they don’t have any plans to use the powers.

“In 8.5 years as mayor I would be hard-pressed to think of a time when I ever would have used this particular tool because my approach has been, and my council’s approach has been, to work collaboratively,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in an interview.

“We’ll look at the specifics of the rules and the regulations, but in terms of the day-to-day decisions, tackling things like housing and making sure that we’re getting housing built, we have a council that’s been working collaboratively.”

Kingston Mayor Brian Paterson said in a statement that he and his council are committed to solving the housing crisis through collaboration.

“Today’s announcement doesn’t change my style or how I will continue to lead as mayor,” he wrote in a statement.

“Anyone who has worked with me knows I am not going to all of a sudden start wielding this tool, but I am also not going to rule it out if there were situations in the future that may require considering it.”

Clark has already given strong mayor powers to Ottawa and Toronto, but Ottawa’s mayor has said he doesn’t want them, and several leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral by-election have said they won’t use them.