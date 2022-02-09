Ontario is expanding access to rapid antigen COVID-19 tests starting today, making them available at grocery stores, pharmacies and other agencies across the province.

The province says up to 5.5 million tests will be made available per week at retailers participating in the program that will run for at least eight weeks.

Individuals can pick the tests up in-person or order online, depending on the retailer, with a general limit of one box of five tests per household per visit.

There are more than 2,300 sites participating in the program across the province, including in the north and in some First Nations communities.

The province says communities identified as high priority based on high historical rates of COVID-19 and other factors will have more focused, community-level distribution strategies.

Ontario COVID-19 numbers

Ontario is reporting 2,059 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 413 people in ICU.

That’s down from 2,254 hospitalizations and 474 patients in intensive care the previous day.

Ontario is also reporting 65 more deaths due to COVID-19.

There were 3,162 new COVID-19 cases reported, though Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher due to the province’s current restricted testing policy.

About 42 per cent of the province’s long-term care homes were experiencing outbreaks as of Wednesday.

The province isn’t reporting on COVID-19 cases in schools but four schools were closed for operational reasons and 82 schools reported absences of 30 per cent or higher the previous day.

