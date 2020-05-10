Ontario experiences drop in growth rate of COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery Two men in masks walk in the late afternoon sun in Toronto on May 7, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario has its lowest daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases since March.

The province is reporting 294 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

Ontario now has a total of 20,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is only a 1.5 per cent increase from Saturday’s total.

Story continues below advertisement

The death toll now stands at 1,634.

The number of people in hospital, intensive care units and on a ventilator dropped today.

The provincial government is continuing plans to reopen parts of the economy in the coming days, with retail stores allowed to offer curbside pickup starting Monday.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.