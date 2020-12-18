 Skip to main content
Ontario extending Toronto and Peel lockdowns, new restrictions to be announced Monday

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A health worker speaks to people outside a COVID-19 testing centre at St. Michael's Hospital, in Toronto, on Dec. 12, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is extending lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region that are currently set to expire on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford says restrictions in those two hot spots will continue and his government will make an announcement about new measures on Monday afternoon.

He says that will come after the government holds an emergency meeting on COVID-19 over the weekend.

Ford made the comments on his way into a meeting with health officials and hospital leaders today regarding the province’s surging infections.

Those talks are coming amid calls from hospitals, doctors and nurses for stricter lockdowns in hard-hit regions.

The province is considering new measures but Ford has offered few details about what those might be.

Ontario reported 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths due to the virus.

The initial COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada and around the world raise questions about how people react to the shot, how pregnant women should approach it and how far away herd immunity may be. Globe health reporter Kelly Grant and science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discuss the answers. The Globe and Mail

