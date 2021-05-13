Ontario extends COVID-19 stay-at-home order until at least June 2

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a COVID-19 testing centre in Brampton, Ont., on May 10, 2021. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order until at least June 2, with schools and outdoor recreational facilities to remain closed, Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday.

While progress is being made on reducing pressure on hospitals and lowering case counts, Mr. Ford said, the province needs to stay the course for now.

“We must stay vigilant. We must keep doing what we’re doing and what’s working,” Mr. Ford said at a press conference on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t rush to reopen.”

The province-wide order, which was set to expire on May 20, limits people’s trips to necessities only, such as groceries, healthcare, or work that cannot be done from home. In-person shopping at non-essential stores remains closed, and big box stores are limited to selling essential items only. Restaurants are also closed to in-person dining and limited to takeout and delivery only.

The order also prohibits outdoor recreation such as golf, tennis, basketball and soccer, even though many public-health experts have encouraged outdoor activities, saying the virus is less likely to transmit there.

Mr. Ford said those activities will likely be able to reopen by June 2.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said this week that Ontario should not lift the stay-at-home order until daily COVID-19 case counts hit “well below” 1,000 a day. The province on Thursday reported 2,759 cases.

The stay-at-home order was first put in place on April 8. Schools were closed to in-person learning and moved online following the April Break, on April 19.

Mr. Ford said there needs to be “consensus” from medical experts and teachers’ unions before classes can resume.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the time being we will need to continue with virtual learning,” he said.

Mr. Ford said youth between 12 and 17 will be eligible for Pfizer vaccines starting on May 31.

Mr. Ford’s government faced significant pushback last month after it moved to enhance police powers to enforce the order, and closed playgrounds. Those measures were reversed less than 24 hours later, although the other restrictions made in place.

The Premier has since taken a step back from the public eye, after going into isolation for two weeks following a possible COVID-19 exposure in his office.

More to come

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.