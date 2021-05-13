 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario extends COVID-19 stay-at-home order until at least June 2

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People line up at a COVID-19 testing centre in Brampton, Ont., on May 10, 2021.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is extending its stay-at-home order until at least June 2, with schools and outdoor recreational facilities to remain closed, Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday.

While progress is being made on reducing pressure on hospitals and lowering case counts, Mr. Ford said, the province needs to stay the course for now.

“We must stay vigilant. We must keep doing what we’re doing and what’s working,” Mr. Ford said at a press conference on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t rush to reopen.”

The province-wide order, which was set to expire on May 20, limits people’s trips to necessities only, such as groceries, healthcare, or work that cannot be done from home. In-person shopping at non-essential stores remains closed, and big box stores are limited to selling essential items only. Restaurants are also closed to in-person dining and limited to takeout and delivery only.

The order also prohibits outdoor recreation such as golf, tennis, basketball and soccer, even though many public-health experts have encouraged outdoor activities, saying the virus is less likely to transmit there.

Mr. Ford said those activities will likely be able to reopen by June 2.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health said this week that Ontario should not lift the stay-at-home order until daily COVID-19 case counts hit “well below” 1,000 a day. The province on Thursday reported 2,759 cases.

The stay-at-home order was first put in place on April 8. Schools were closed to in-person learning and moved online following the April Break, on April 19.

Mr. Ford said there needs to be “consensus” from medical experts and teachers’ unions before classes can resume.

Story continues below advertisement

“For the time being we will need to continue with virtual learning,” he said.

Mr. Ford said youth between 12 and 17 will be eligible for Pfizer vaccines starting on May 31.

Mr. Ford’s government faced significant pushback last month after it moved to enhance police powers to enforce the order, and closed playgrounds. Those measures were reversed less than 24 hours later, although the other restrictions made in place.

The Premier has since taken a step back from the public eye, after going into isolation for two weeks following a possible COVID-19 exposure in his office.

More to come

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies