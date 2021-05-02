Ontario failed to act on surveys of LTC homes ahead of deadly second COVID-19 wave, commission says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario failed to act on surveys of LTC homes ahead of deadly second COVID-19 wave, commission says

Karen Howlett
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Arrivals are greeted by workers in full personal protective equipment at Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, Ont., on Dec. 9, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care sent out a survey to every nursing home in the province last summer, asking if they had measures in place to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus and enough staff to care for residents.

The self-assessments were supposed to help the sector confront an anticipated second wave of the pandemic. But the ministry did not follow up with homes identified as high risk or share the survey results with anyone, including local public-health officials, hospitals and its own bureaucrats responsible for inspecting the facilities.

The government ultimately failed to heed lessons from the first wave of COVID-19, concludes a report from the independent commission into long-term care. And the consequences were devastating. More long-term care residents in Ontario died in the second wave than in the first – a scathing indictment of how government inaction allowed the virus to gain a stubborn and deadly foothold in the sector not once, but twice.

Story continues below advertisement

Sicker and younger: Toronto ICU copes with pressure during third wave of pandemic

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

The government’s response to the pandemic was “slow, unco-ordinated and lacking in urgency,” says the 322-page report released on Friday evening. “The province’s long-term care homes, which had been neglected for decades by successive governments, were easy targets for uncontrolled outbreaks.”

The three commissioners, led by retired associate chief justice Frank Marrocco, say in their report that Ontario, a wealthy province with a sophisticated health system, should have learned lessons from the early days of the pandemic. As a result, their report says, it was reasonable to expect that the second wave would be less punishing. “That was not the case.”

The report highlights one example, Sunnycrest Nursing Home in Whitby, east of Toronto, to show how the elderly continued to die at “alarming rates” from mid-September until March 14, when the second wave ended. The virus has killed 3,758 residents and 11 employees in nursing homes.

The ministry’s surveys last summer identified Sunnycrest as a high-risk home that was unprepared for a second wave, the report says.

Robert Kyle, medical officer of health for Durham Region, said in an interview on Sunday that he does not recall receiving the survey results. He noted that public-health units and hospitals have played a far bigger role in managing nursing home outbreaks than the ministry.

“It’s a bit of mystery why we were not in the loop,” Dr. Kyle said.

Rob McMahon, a ministry spokesman, said in an e-mail on Sunday that the survey results helped the government with its COVID-19 preparedness plan last fall. He did not say why the ministry did not share the survey results with others.

Story continues below advertisement

At Sunnycrest, Dr. Kyle declared an outbreak of COVID-19 last Nov. 23 and dispatched staff from Lakeridge Health to the home four days later. Hospital staff confronted an alarming situation: Workers at the home did not know how to properly put on and take off personal protective equipment; there was no list identifying which residents were sick with the virus; and the home had no infection prevention and control protocols – its IPAC lead was off sick with the virus.

All but one of the home’s 119 residents tested positive for COVID-19, including 34 who died. The victims include Violet Lorraine Anderson, who died alone in her room on Dec. 30, her daughter told the commission.

Diane Anderson Campbell said her mother suffered from dementia, but recognized her loved ones and could walk and dress herself unaided until she became sickened with the virus.

To avoid confusing and distressing her mother, Ms. Anderson Campbell said her family made the “heart-wrenching” decision to stop telephoning her. “We were not there on the phone, on video, or in person when she passed,” she said.

Ms. Anderson Campbell is among dozens of family members, residents and staff in long-term care who testified, providing a “first-hand oral history of the loneliness, anguish and fear that, for them, forever marked this time in Ontario’s history,” the report says.

Many of those who lived and worked in long-term care homes during the pandemic will continue to be traumatized and require counselling and support, the report says, adding that home owners should pay for such services.

Story continues below advertisement

Many residents experienced what is known as “confinement syndrome” as a result of being confined to their rooms for extended periods without access to recreational programs or visits from family, the report says.

The commissioners gave the last word to a group of nursing home residents on April 1. Wilbert said he has not had a hot meal at his home since the pandemic began. “One week, we had nothing but sandwiches,” he said.

Judy misses her two granddaughters, 4 and 6. “They don’t understand why I can’t come outside and play with them and hug them and kiss them,” she said.

Ethel waited eight months to get a wheelchair and hasn’t been to her hairdresser since the pandemic started. “You may not think it is important, but to a woman, it is,” she said. “A hairdo gives you a new lease on life.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies