Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference for the Ontario government at St. Robert Catholic High School in Toronto, on Aug. 4, 2021.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Families will be notified only when their school’s absence rate reaches 30 per cent under new Ontario guidelines that replaces daily reporting of COVID-19 cases in classrooms.

As students and educators return to in-person learning on Monday, the government will require principals to report absences to the Ministry of Education, and only when 30 per cent of students and staff are absent, will local public health units be contacted, and families notified. It is unclear if that would lead to a temporary school closures.

Previously, families were notified when someone tested positive for COVID-19 in their child’s classroom, which would trigger a 10-day isolation period.

The government has shortened the isolation period to five days for children under 12 who develop COVID-19 symptoms. Others in the classrooms, who are exposed, would not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms. The five-day rule also applies to people of any age who test positive for the virus and are fully vaccinated.

Governments across the country have faced the challenge of balancing the risk of COVID-19, which is relatively mild in children, with the social and academic harms caused by missing in-person learning.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said that as the province’s two million children return to school next week, the government will roll out two rapid tests to students and staff. Childcare workers and children in those settings will also be receiving two rapid tests.

The government said 3.9 million rapid tests were being shipped to school boards this week, and another 1.2 million will be shipped next week. More rapid tests would be deployed to child care centres and schools as they become available, Ministry of Education officials said on Wednesday.

Most provinces extended the holiday break or moved students to virtual learning in the new year – an opportunity to enhance layers of protection in schools against the Omicron variant, doctors said.

Schools in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan have opened their doors to in-person learning.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he closed schools to in-person learning because hospitalizations were rising, but also to implement more safety measures and give time for students and staff to get vaccinated.

The government had said that during the time schools were closed to in-person learning, the province shipped N95 masks for school staff and accelerated booster shots for education and child-care workers; as well it is preparing to deploy 3,000 HEPA filters on top of the existing 70,000 already in schools. Boards contacted by The Globe and Mail said they are expecting the HEPA filters, but a delivery date was unclear.

The province has also reached an agreement with the Ontario Teachers’ Federation that would allow retirees to work for 95 days, up from 50, to address the staff shortages.

Still, school board officials are bracing for staff shortages. Already, school boards in Alberta and Saskatchewan have noted an increase in staff absences. In B.C., two schools temporarily stopped in-person classes just two days after most returned to classrooms because of staff shortages, the province’s ministry of education said.

In Ontario, plans are being made to reassign support staff and noncertified instructors to classrooms if there are not enough substitute teachers to fill the gaps. If the situation worsens, school board officials are looking at rotating virtual learning days, so that supply teachers could be spread out among the various classrooms. In some cases, individual classes or entire schools could be moved temporarily online.