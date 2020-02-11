Ontario family gets ready to say goodbye to daughter found dead with father west of Toronto

The family of a four-year-old girl found dead alongside her father at the bottom of an escarpment west of Toronto says they will get a chance to view her body today.

Philip Viater says he and his wife, Jennifer Kagan, will be going to the coroner’s office to say goodbye to four-year-old Keira Kagan, whose body was found Sunday in the Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area in Milton, Ont.

Halton regional police say the deaths are not considered homicides “at this point,” but their investigation continues.

Police say the child and her father went missing Sunday afternoon and their bodies were found around 11 p.m. that evening.

The disappearance triggered a massive search and police say the pair’s injuries were consistent with a fall.

Viater, who is the girl’s stepfather, says he and his wife believe Keira’s father, Robin Brown, jumped off the cliff in a murder-suicide.

