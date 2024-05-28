Ontario, federal government reach $357-million housing agreement after months of dispute

Open this photo in gallery: Housing construction is seen along Toronto's King Street West on Nov. 16, 2023.Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The federal government and Ontario say they have reached an agreement on a national housing strategy that will see the province unlock $357-million in federal funding, after Ottawa said it would send the money directly to municipalities instead.

The agreement ends months of disagreement over Ontario’s affordable housing targets.

The dispute stemmed over how the province planned to meet its target of 19,660 new rent-assisted social housing units by 2028, as part of a $5.8-billion transfer agreement with the federal government. Ottawa said Ontario lags far behind its provincial and territorial counterparts when it comes to building more affordable-housing units and was refusing to share further details of its plan.

Last month, the federal government said it would bypass the province and send the money directly to Ontario’s 47 service managers - which include regional governments and administrative boards that operate social housing and homelessness plans - instead.

Ontario had argued that the federal government refused to acknowledge the number of units it has built and the tens of thousands it has refurbished, adding that the province has the oldest social-housing stock in the country.

Paul Calandra, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

In a joint statement released Tuesday, federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Paul Calandra, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said the two governments “recognize that our collaboration is imperative to solving the housing crisis.”

The governments said Ontario has submitted a new “action plan” which it says provides more data and insights about which housing projects receive provincial funding. The province also included new measures to reflect how Ontario’s funding is delivered, which is the only jurisdiction which flows funds through municipal service managers.

Ontario also pledged to submit an action plan for 2025 to 2028 by the end of this year, to continue to receive federal funding under the 10-year national housing strategy agreement.

“Solving the housing crisis requires a Team Canada approach. We will continue to work together, along with our municipal partners, to make sure the people of Ontario have the homes they need,” the statement said.

Ontario’s revised 2022-25 action plan forecasts at least 8,644 units towards its expansion target by March 31, 2025. The plan also identifies new measures that will put the province on the path to meet the overall target of 19,660 new affordable units at the end of the agreement.

The federal government has previously bypassed provinces to deal directly with municipalities when it comes to funding for housing.

Ottawa has already been signing agreements with municipalities through its Housing Accelerator Fund. It has also threatened to go around provinces with its new $6-billion housing infrastructure fund, announced in April’s federal budget, that would require provinces to agree to a list of conditions such as increased density to access the money. Ontario rejected those requirements immediately.

Other premiers have also objected to the federal government dealing directly with municipalities on housing, and Alberta has introduced legislation that would prohibit local governments from dealing directly with Ottawa without the province also being involved.