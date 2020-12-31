Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has returned to Canada from Caribbean vacation

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has returned to Canada from Caribbean vacation

Janice Dickson
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips looks on as he delivers baked goods and coffee to frontline health workers at Humber River Hospital ahead of the Ontario budget during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips has returned to Canada after Premier Doug Ford summoned him back from his controversial trip to St. Barts.

Speaking to reporters at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Mr. Phillips said he made a significant error in judgement and hopes to regain the confidence of Ontarians.

Mr. Phillips travelled to the luxury Caribbean island on Dec. 13, despite months of advisories from federal and provincial governments urging against travel. This week federal officials continued to warn against travelling abroad, as a more contagious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 makes its way around the world. Mr. Phillips returns as Ontario reported a record 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, and 56 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to take this opportunity to again unreservedly apologize for my decision to travel during the holidays. I know that I disappointed a lot of people I hope people appreciate I disappointed no one more than myself,” Mr. Phillips told reporters Thursday morning.

Asked if his actions will result in a resignation, Mr. Phillips said it is up to Premier Ford. Mr. Ford said on Wednesday they will have a “tough conversation” when they meet later today.

Mr. Ford said he knew Mr. Phillips was outside of the country about two weeks ago, well before it became public on Tuesday and takes responsibility for not ordering him back to Ontario. Mr. Ford said the finance minister did not tell “anyone” he was leaving.

The Premier said he called Mr. Phillips shortly after the minister arrived and asked where he was, and the minister told him he was away.

Mr. Phillips told reporters that the Premier has “far more important things to do than worry about the travel of his ministers or the people who work for him,” and the blame is his alone.

Mr. Phillips first apologized Tuesday evening for his decision to travel to St. Barts. He issued a statement earlier that day saying that if he and his wife had been aware of the eventual Dec. 26 provincewide shutdown, they would have cancelled the trip. His office has also confirmed that he travelled to Switzerland in August and that he quarantined upon his return.

Mr. Phillips was also asked if he intentionally tried to deceive people by having pre-programmed social media content that suggested he was in Ontario while he was in St. Barts.

Story continues below advertisement

The minister insisted it was not his intent to deceive anyone, saying most politicians pre-record social media content and he did so to promote Ajax businesses, COVID-19 support for businesses across the province and to wish his constituents a holiday greeting.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, acknowledging Mr. Phillips is a friend, said he should not be fired.

“I think he’s doing a very, very good job as finance minister, he clearly made a mistake, an error of judgment. I don’t think it’s worth letting him go,” he told CTV Ottawa Morning.

Mr. Watson said Mr. Phillips is a “talented individual” who has done a lot of good work for the province.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who is also friends with Mr. Phillips, has also said the finance minister made a mistake and will “pay a price for that,” but he stands by his friends.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies