Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips returns to Canada after controversial Caribbean vacation

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips takes part in a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on Nov. 3, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s finance minister has returned to Canada after a controversial Caribbean vacation, apologizing for what he called an “error in judgment.”

Rod Phillips arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport this morning.

He says he will discuss his future in the provincial cabinet with Premier Doug Ford later today.

Phillips says he wants to keep his job but will respect Ford’s decision following what the premier said would be a “very tough conversation” between the two later today.

Phillips has been in St. Barts since Dec. 13 and will quarantine in Ajax, Ont., for 14 days starting today.

Ford said Wednesday he wasn’t told about the trip ahead of time, but did learn about it shortly after it began, and should have demanded Phillips return immediately.

