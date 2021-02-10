Ontario Finance Minister says all COVID-19 contingency funds spent

Ontario says it has completely exhausted the $13.3-billion in COVID-19 contingency funds it set up to fight the pandemic but acknowledges it still has $4.5-billion left in rainy-day funds for the remainder of its fiscal year, which ends March 31.

The numbers, which the Progressive Conservative government says counter opposition claims it has held back billions pledged to combat the virus, come from the province’s third-quarter fiscal update, released on Wednesday.

The government said that just since its most recent budget, tabled in November, it has also boosted its spending by another $2.6-billion for hospitals, long-term care homes and support for businesses left in the lurch by shutdowns.

For months, the government has faced criticism after the province’s independent fiscal watchdog said it had, as of Sept. 30, failed to spend $12-billion in funds pledged for its COVID-19 response – even as critics said its schools, long-term care homes and virus testing systems remained unprepared for the second wave.

On Wednesday, the government’s fiscal update says all of its $13.3-billion in contingency funds earmarked COVID-19 had been allocated. All federal COVID-19 cash, the government says, has also been spent.

But its numbers also show it still has $4-billion left to spend this fiscal year if needed in a general contingency fund, while leaving $500-million in a reserve fund meant to be drawn upon if the province’s revenue projections are off.

Any cash left over as of March 31 would be used to decrease the record deficit the government projected in November, which it still predicts will still come in at $38.47-billion.

“While some have criticized us for setting aside funds, thank goodness we had the resources available to respond to the second wave,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement.

“We will continue to be ready for anything.”

