Ontario Finance Minister says budget will focus on ‘finishing the job’ of fighting COVID-19

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario Finance Minister says budget will focus on ‘finishing the job’ of fighting COVID-19

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vaccine clinic visitors fill in paperwork as they wait in line at a mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on March 23, 2021.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says his government’s second pandemic budget coming Wednesday will focus on “finishing the job” of fighting COVID-19, as the province ramps up vaccinations amid a rising third wave of the virus.

The province has already unveiled some of its new health spending to be included in the budget, pledging an additional $1.2-billion for the province’s strained hospitals and $933-million for new long-term care beds. On Tuesday, Mr. Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford touted a small $3.7-million budget item to offer seniors and people with disabilities rides to vaccine centres and said new money would also flow for mental health and programs for women.

However, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government also faces pressure to get the province’s record deficit – last pegged at $38.5-billion – under control, while providing more support to businesses and spurring the economy’s recovery after COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“The best stimulus for reopening the economy is a vaccination and keeping people safe,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said on Tuesday. “So that job is not done yet. We’re going to be very focused on finishing the job, defeating this pandemic. And to do that we are definitely investing in and protecting people’s health.”

But the Finance Minister said the coming budget would also include support for jobs. Natural allies such as small businesses, particularly retailers and restaurants, have turned into some of Mr. Ford’s most vocal critics, complaining that provincial aid on offer so far has been too meagre to help them cope with widespread restrictions and shutdowns.

Regarded as a fiscal hawk, Mr. Bethlenfalvy was co-president of credit-rating agency DBRS Ltd. when it downgraded Ontario’s credit rating in 2009 amid the global financial crisis. Before the pandemic, as Treasury Board President, a job he still holds, he aimed to centralize government procurement. He also recently vowed to rid the bureaucracy of fax machines.

But now, because of COVID-19, he presides over the province’s largest-ever deficit, his government’s pre-pandemic plan to return to black ink by 2023-24 a distant memory. Last fall, when Ontario issued its pandemic-delayed 2020-21 budget in November, it said it was putting off its legislated requirement to include a long-range plan to balance the books until the spring.

“It’s a tough place for any government to be,” said Mitchell Davidson, a former policy chief with Mr. Ford’s office who is now the executive director of a think tank at lobbying and communications firm StrategyCorp. “It’s a really tough place for a Conservative government to be.”

Sheila Block, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said Ontario needs to increase spending on hospitals and long-term care homes. According to a CCPA report, Ontario lags all but the Atlantic provinces in spending on the pandemic. It also trailed other provinces in public spending per capita long before COVID-19.

“The lessons [from the pandemic] are that our social safety net is threadbare and that our public services are grossly inadequate,” Ms. Block said.

Story continues below advertisement

Economist and former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge said it might be wise for the Ontario government to focus on its short-term fight against the virus, rather than longer-term economic projections.

“You’re really not very sure how the next six months are going to turn out,” Mr. Dodge said.

The government’s critics will be combing through the budget for updates on a number of simmering issues. All three opposition parties – the NDP, the Liberals and the Green Party – have condemned Ontario’s plans to fast-track the $8-billion to $10-billion construction of the proposed Highway 413, which would curl north of Toronto from the west, carving through protected Greenbelt lands.

The government has also promised to ensure an average of four hours of daily care for residents in long-term care but faced criticism for committing no money toward this goal. Opposition MPPs and education unions have warned against cutting COVID-19 education funding that went to hire additional teachers and other staff.

Last year, the province’s independent financial watchdog said that $12-billion earmarked for COVID-19 was still sitting in contingency funds, even as the second wave hit in the fall. Mr. Bethlenfalvy has said most of the money had been allocated and was subsequently spent. But he said last month $4.5-billion still remained in reserves.

On Tuesday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath repeated her calls for mandated sick pay for workers, and for measures to ensure no one is docked pay while they head to a vaccination appointment. Liberal MPP John Fraser said Mr. Ford needs to increase wages permanently for personal support workers in long-term care facilities to attract more staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies