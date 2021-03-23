Ontario Finance Minister says budget will focus on ‘finishing the job’ of fighting COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Vaccine clinic visitors fill in paperwork as they wait in line at a mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on March 23, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says his government’s second pandemic budget coming Wednesday will focus on “finishing the job” of fighting COVID-19, as the province ramps up vaccinations amid a rising third wave of the virus.

The province has already unveiled some of its new health spending to be included in the budget, pledging an additional $1.2-billion for the province’s strained hospitals and $933-million for new long-term care beds. On Tuesday, Mr. Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford touted a small $3.7-million budget item to offer seniors and people with disabilities rides to vaccine centres and said new money would also flow for mental health and programs for women.

However, Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government also faces pressure to get the province’s record deficit – last pegged at $38.5-billion – under control, while providing more support to businesses and spurring the economy’s recovery after COVID-19.

“The best stimulus for reopening the economy is a vaccination and keeping people safe,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said on Tuesday. “So that job is not done yet. We’re going to be very focused on finishing the job, defeating this pandemic. And to do that we are definitely investing in and protecting people’s health.”

But the Finance Minister said the coming budget would also include support for jobs. Natural allies such as small businesses, particularly retailers and restaurants, have turned into some of Mr. Ford’s most vocal critics, complaining that provincial aid on offer so far has been too meagre to help them cope with widespread restrictions and shutdowns.

Regarded as a fiscal hawk, Mr. Bethlenfalvy was co-president of credit-rating agency DBRS Ltd. when it downgraded Ontario’s credit rating in 2009 amid the global financial crisis. Before the pandemic, as Treasury Board President, a job he still holds, he aimed to centralize government procurement. He also recently vowed to rid the bureaucracy of fax machines.

But now, because of COVID-19, he presides over the province’s largest-ever deficit, his government’s pre-pandemic plan to return to black ink by 2023-24 a distant memory. Last fall, when Ontario issued its pandemic-delayed 2020-21 budget in November, it said it was putting off its legislated requirement to include a long-range plan to balance the books until the spring.

“It’s a tough place for any government to be,” said Mitchell Davidson, a former policy chief with Mr. Ford’s office who is now the executive director of a think tank at lobbying and communications firm StrategyCorp. “It’s a really tough place for a Conservative government to be.”

Sheila Block, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said Ontario needs to increase spending on hospitals and long-term care homes. According to a CCPA report, Ontario lags all but the Atlantic provinces in spending on the pandemic. It also trailed other provinces in public spending per capita long before COVID-19.

“The lessons [from the pandemic] are that our social safety net is threadbare and that our public services are grossly inadequate,” Ms. Block said.

Economist and former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge said it might be wise for the Ontario government to focus on its short-term fight against the virus, rather than longer-term economic projections.

“You’re really not very sure how the next six months are going to turn out,” Mr. Dodge said.

The government’s critics will be combing through the budget for updates on a number of simmering issues. All three opposition parties – the NDP, the Liberals and the Green Party – have condemned Ontario’s plans to fast-track the $8-billion to $10-billion construction of the proposed Highway 413, which would curl north of Toronto from the west, carving through protected Greenbelt lands.

The government has also promised to ensure an average of four hours of daily care for residents in long-term care but faced criticism for committing no money toward this goal. Opposition MPPs and education unions have warned against cutting COVID-19 education funding that went to hire additional teachers and other staff.

Last year, the province’s independent financial watchdog said that $12-billion earmarked for COVID-19 was still sitting in contingency funds, even as the second wave hit in the fall. Mr. Bethlenfalvy has said most of the money had been allocated and was subsequently spent. But he said last month $4.5-billion still remained in reserves.

On Tuesday, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath repeated her calls for mandated sick pay for workers, and for measures to ensure no one is docked pay while they head to a vaccination appointment. Liberal MPP John Fraser said Mr. Ford needs to increase wages permanently for personal support workers in long-term care facilities to attract more staff.

