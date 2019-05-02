 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario First Nation house fire kills mother and four children

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario First Nation house fire kills mother and four children

BIG TROUT LAKE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A mother and four children have died following a house fire in a northern Ontario First Nation, officials said Thursday.

The blaze broke out at a home on Thursday morning, said a spokesman for the chief and council of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, located 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Sam McKay said the victims were a single mother and four of her children – aged six, seven, nine and 12.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most everybody is in shock right now,” he said. “It’s devastating for everybody.”

The woman had another older daughter who was away when the blaze broke out, McKay said, adding that three of her children were adopted.

Investigators had not yet arrived at the scene by Thursday afternoon, McKay said, so there was no word on what caused the fire.

He said everyone in the community of about 1,000 people is affected by the loss.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation said a team of crisis and support workers will be sent to the community, which is also known as Big Trout Lake.

“We were saddened to learn of the tragedy this morning and our prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire community during this difficult time,” Fiddler said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for the community.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter