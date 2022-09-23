Ontario Premier Doug Ford and members of province's legislature pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth and swear allegiance to King Charles III in Toronto on Sept. 14, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it took in 20 per cent more revenue than anticipated last year, wiping out what it had predicted would be a $13.5-billion deficit and replacing it with a “temporary” surplus of $2.1-billion.

The provincial government released its 2021-22 public accounts on Friday, which outline the final financial numbers for the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022.

It’s an even more dramatic turnaround from the original projected deficit of $33.1-billion that the province projected when it tabled its budget in March of 2021. The government subsequently revised that number downwards.

The government says its higher-than-expected tax revenues are due to a rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers, which echo the results in other provinces including B.C., Saskatchewan, Alberta and Nova Scotia, were expected to revive opposition criticism at Queen’s Park that the Progressive Conservative government of Doug Ford should have spent more fighting the pandemic.

Ontario also announced additional spending for its previously announced plan to hand out direct payments to parents meant to help children who have fallen behind during pandemic school closings. The government said it would add $140-million to its plan, bringing the total amount to $365-million.

But even though it first announced the new payments last month, and children have been back in school for weeks, the government has not said how parents could apply for the money, which it says could be used for private tutoring. Opposition critics have said the cash should be spent on the school system instead.