Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown as a pharmacist works behind the counter at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 6, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is expanding eligibility for second COVID-19 booster doses this week amid a growing seventh wave of the virus.

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore said the province will offer second booster shots of Pfizer or Moderna to everyone between 18 and 59 years old who received their last dose more than five months ago.

Residents can book a second booster dose as of 8 a.m. Thursday morning on the province’s vaccination portal or through participating pharmacies.

A second booster dose was made available to people 60 and up and Indigenous adults in April. Those between the ages of 12 and 17 aren’t yet eligible for a fourth dose.

Dr. Moore previously said fourth doses would likely be available to the broader public in the fall, but that was moved up to provide protection against the rapidly-spreading BA.5 subvariant. Ontarians who receive a second booster dose will still be eligible in the fall for a new strain of the vaccine that would specifically target the Omicron variants.

Last month, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that all individuals be offered a booster dose in the fall, regardless of the number of booster doses previously received.

The expanded eligibility comes as the province battles a seventh wave of the virus combined with packed hospital emergency rooms and staffing shortages. Average emergency room wait times for those needing to stay in hospital hit 20.1 hours in May, a 14-year record aside from this January at the height of the Omicron wave.

Several hospital emergency departments in rural regions of the province have had to temporarily close and restrict hours over the last few weeks due to a shortage of staff.

Wastewater data shows cases are trending up across the province and COVID-19 related hospitalizations have also increased in recent weeks.

In opening up access to fourth doses, Dr. Moore also issued a “call to arms” for residents who haven’t already gotten a first booster dose to do so. About five million eligible people in the province haven’t received a third shot, including one million over the age of 50.

The province is also expanding its rapid antigen test program until the end of the year where testing kits are available to the general public in grocery stores and pharmacies.

