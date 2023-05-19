Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Ontario is prepared to give more money to Stellantis NV to keep the company’s electric-vehicle battery plant in the province.

Mr. Ford made the comments following a week of heavy pressure from the automaking giant, along with battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd., who halted construction at the Windsor, Ont. plant over a funding dispute. The company wants Ottawa to match billions of dollars in incentives offered in the United States through the Inflation Reduction Act, as it did for a second battery plant being built in Ontario by Volkswagen, and said the federal government has failed to follow through on its commitments.

Ottawa, in turn, has said Ontario needs to pay its “fair share” of the deal – without going into specifics.

“I will confirm we’re putting more money on the table there. This is all about saving jobs, and giving people the quality of life they deserve in southwestern Ontario,” Mr. Ford said at a transit announcement in St. Catharines, Ont.

Mr. Ford said he wouldn’t provide more details until an official announcement is made. “This is going to be an opportunity (for) people to get great paying jobs that’s going to bring certainty and stability within that region,” he said.

A spokesperson for Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said discussions continue, but there is nothing to announce. Stellantis also declined to comment.

Stellantis and LG initially struck a deal for approximately $1-billion in capital-cost subsidies, split between Ottawa and Queen’s Park, in return for locating in Windsor. But that was before the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August, 2022.

Almost immediately after that legislation passed, the companies began to seek assurances from Ottawa that the Windsor plant would not be on an “uncompetitive footing” with the U.S., according to a letter sent last month from the companies’ chief executives to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and obtained by The Globe.

The letter says Ottawa provided five written documents confirming commitments to match production incentives under the IRA, but has failed to follow through, and it warns that the companies will be forced to make “difficult decisions” about the project and other investments if those commitments aren’t met.

The exact cost to taxpayers of matching the IRA for either of the factories is not possible to predict, because the U.S. subsidies – provided through production tax credits – are tied to how many battery cells and modules are produced by plants between now and a phase-out of the subsidies by 2032.

But the Canadian subsidies for the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas, Ont. have been projected to cost between $7-billion and $13-billion. And the Stellantis-LG plant, which would have somewhat lower capacity than Volkswagen’s but begin operations sooner, would likely be in the same range.

Ontario’s NDP Leader Marit Stiles and NDP’s Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky said it was a “very positive step to finally see Ford take responsibility and come to the table for the people of Windsor-Essex.”

“The Stellantis plant is of huge importance to the Windsor-Essex community, and it will be a massive relief to workers when they can be confident that these good paying union jobs are coming to the region,” they said in a joint statement.

“Now let’s make sure this deal is done.”