Ontario government considers selling naming rights for GTA transit stations

Toronto
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario is considering selling naming rights for GO Transit stations, parking lots and even washrooms in the regional network in a bid to find new sources of revenue.

Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney says the government believes the move will increase non-fare sources of income from Metrolinx, the regional transit operator in the Greater Toronto Area.

She says the province would provide ridership data, striped of identifying information, to sponsors who sign the deals.

The province believes it can make between $50,000 to $500,000 a year on rights for some stations, which would retain their original names while also having a sponsor’s branding.

The government has proposed to sign five to 10 year deals with those who purchase the naming rights.

A 60-day consultation period with stakeholders on the issue launched today.

