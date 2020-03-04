Ontario government denies extra funding to sexual assault centres

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Attorney-General Doug Downey, seen in a June 20, 2019, file photo, informed the centres of his decision to end the extra funding late last week, a counsellor and advocate with the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre said. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s 42 sexual assault centres say the provincial government will not give them an additional $1-million in funding next year, even though demand for services is rising.

The centres received a “one-time” additional $1-million in funding last spring, but had hoped the government would renew it on an annual basis. It expires on March 31.

Deb Singh, a counsellor and advocate with the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre [TRCC], said Attorney-General Doug Downey informed the centres of his decision to end the extra funding late last week.

“Our services are under attack,” Ms. Singh said. “What we were able to do with that [money] was remarkable.”

Waiting times for free services in Ontario can stretch on for months or even years. Without additional government funding, the centres say their waiting lists will grow.

Ms. Singh had said the TRCC’s share of the money helped to reduce the waiting list from 18 months to six months, and allowed the centre to hire three people on contract. Now, she said, “we cannot serve as many survivors.”

In total, the province’s 42 rape crisis centres receive $14.8-million in funding each year, but had been promised a 30-per-cent increase under the previous Liberal government, which never materialized after the 2018 election.

Mr. Downey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. But spokeswoman Jenessa Crognali had previously told The Globe and Mail the $1-million in extra funding was added on “an extraordinary basis in the wake of the unfunded promises made by the previous Liberal government.” She said the government is maintaining funding for the ministry’s $60-million victims services program, which includes the province’s sexual-assault centres.

Nicole Pietsch, co-ordinator with the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, said Mr. Downey didn’t explain why he wasn’t extending the funding, but said his government is undertaking a review of victims’ services across the province.

She said many centres created programs as a result of the money, such as a walk-in program in York region, a drop-in group in Muskoka and part-time counselling positions to decrease wait-lists.

“All of those will come to an end at the end of March, with the end of this funding,” she said.

Ms. Pietsch said the demand for service has been increasing steadily for several years, as the public has become more aware of the stigma surrounding sexual violence.

“We think it’s a timely investment, and the government is just not on the same page," she said.

