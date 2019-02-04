Ontario government employee fired after leak of Ford government’s health plan

An Ontario government employee has been fired and the Ontario Provincial Police have been notified after confidential documents about a provincial health-care overhaul were leaked to the NDP, according to an internal government memo.

A memo from interim cabinet secretary Steven Davison sent Monday says that, as a result of an investigation, “the employee responsible for this breach is no longer employed in the Ontario Public Service. The Ontario Provincial Police have also been notified.”

“It is an unfortunate but opportune time to remind ourselves about the oath we have all taken as public servants,” Mr. Davison wrote.

The news comes after the Ontario NDP released a new set of documents Monday that outline the government’s plans to create a new “super agency” for health-care in the province. The NDP first released information about the plan last week.

More to come...