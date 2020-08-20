Ontario government extends pandemic emergency orders until Sept. 22

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on June 29, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is extending its emergency orders today saying it continues to need the tools to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solicitor-General Sylvia Jones says that while virus cases continue to go down, the province will extend most orders until Sept. 22.

Orders restricting activities under Stage 3, governing health care worker redeployment and management of long-term care homes remain in place.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it will let some orders lapse, including one that allowed school boards to redeploy workers to health care facilities to respond to the pandemic.

That emergency order will expire on Aug. 31.

Jones says the government is conducting ongoing reviews of all of the orders to determine if they are still necessary.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says billions in additional spending has been required to fight COVID-19 as the province said its budget deficit has doubled. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.